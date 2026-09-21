This issue tells the remarkable story of the supercharged MGF Cheetah, from its dealer-led development to its eventual disappearance from the market. The new MG4 Urban receives its first road test, while one reader explains how he selected the perfect MGB Roadster for summer motoring. MG Rover history revisits the Metro’s evolution into the Rover 100 and the damaging publicity surrounding its demise. The team’s MGF undergoes its MOT and daily-driver duty, while the stored MG ZS reveals some unwelcome surprises. There is also K-Series head-gasket diagnostic advice, Matchbox MG1100 memorabilia, Monogram readers’ cars, event reports and global MG news.