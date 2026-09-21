Lose Weight Feel Great! will provide you authoritative and independent content to help you achieve the weight you’re happy with through enduring changes to your lifestyle and food choices.
Inside every issue
FOOD
Recipes and easy to follow instructions for delicious and healthy meals which are easy to make
Advice on food swaps so you can enjoy snacks and meals with less calories
REAL LIFE STORIES
Inspiring stories from people who have found their happy weight
MINDSET
Advice on creating a healthy lifestyle, with new habits to achieve the right weight and maintain it
Inspiration to build the mental strength to succeed and to be confident and happy
ACTVE:
Inspiration and advice on how to get active and stick with it as part of a healthier lifestyle
Loss Weight Feel Great! has a cover price of £3.99