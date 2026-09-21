Lose Weight Feel Great! will provide you authoritative and independent content to help you achieve the weight you’re happy with through enduring changes to your lifestyle and food choices.

Inside every issue



FOOD

Recipes and easy to follow instructions for delicious and healthy meals which are easy to make

Advice on food swaps so you can enjoy snacks and meals with less calories

REAL LIFE STORIES

Inspiring stories from people who have found their happy weight

MINDSET

Advice on creating a healthy lifestyle, with new habits to achieve the right weight and maintain it

Inspiration to build the mental strength to succeed and to be confident and happy

ACTVE:

Inspiration and advice on how to get active and stick with it as part of a healthier lifestyle



Loss Weight Feel Great! has a cover price of £3.99