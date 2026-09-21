What's in the issue

With more than 30 years in print, Top Santé has always been dedicated to the health and wellbeing of women. That's why the editors have put together a series of special bookazines dedicated to the main topics on readers' minds.



Whether it's how to get better sleep, the best way to manage the menopause, taking on a new walking hobby, or ensuring you're enjoying optimum health from top to toe, our 100-page specials provide positive, realistic and life-enhancing tips to ensure you're living your best naturally healthy life.



Improve Your Health is published 5 times a year with a cover price of £4.99.

