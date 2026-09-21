What's in the issue

Amateur Photographer Premium Edition is published every 4 weeks and is new from Amateur Photographer, the UK’s longest established photography magazine. Every issue has a focus on a specific theme and is packed with practical advice from the world’s top photographers and the highly respected AP team on the best kit and technique to capture great images. Integrated with the prestigious Amateur Photographer of the Year competition, each category will be launched in one of the monthly issues which means you’ll be coached on how to take better photos and be able to enter for a chance of winning!

