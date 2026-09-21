Grow Your Own October 2026 is packed with practical advice for extending harvests and preparing plots for winter. Learn how to grow and store pumpkins, squash, garlic, onions and overwintering vegetables, while improving soil health with organic matter and green manures. Features include pear cordons with Simon Akeroyd, garlic masterclasses with Rekha Mistry, wildlife-friendly gardening, natural pest control, fruit-growing advice, RHS expert Q&A, storage tips, family garden projects and seasonal recipes.