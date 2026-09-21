The new Ford & Fordson Tractor Collection series is aimed specifically at owners and enthusiasts of the popular and influential Ford and Fordson tractor models. The first publication spotlights the Fordson Dexta, with expertly-written content covering essential areas including model development, buying advice, restoration, owners' impressions, popular conversions, modifications and DIY servicing.

Each subsequent edition follows a similar format, being produced in full colour and packed with essential, need-to-know information. Some will focus on specific models, such as the Fordson Major E27N or the Ford 1000 Series, while others will look more generally at the popular and increasingly collectable, Ford- and Fordson-based conversions from specialists such as County, Doe, Roadless and Muir-Hill.

This new bookazine series is sure to prove popular with Ford and Fordson enthusiasts around the world, who will enjoy the unique range of content being offered, that’s intended to support and inspire fans of the blue tractors, everywhere.

