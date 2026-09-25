Fly Fishing & Fly Tying November 2026 explores the pursuit of exceptional fish and innovative fly-fishing ideas. Features include proven tactics and fly patterns for trophy grayling, hitch-hiking for salmon on a remote Norwegian river, DIY bonefishing in Belize, and Charles Jardine’s effective “stalking horse” dry-fly approach. The issue also celebrates the creativity of reel designer Ari ’t Hart, showcases ingenious streamside fly-tying inventions, and presents new fly patterns, tackle reviews and conservation news.