Fly Fishing & Fly Tying October 2026 helps anglers tackle challenging late-season conditions with expert tactics, destination features and advanced fly-tying ideas. Highlights include specimen grayling strategies from renowned angler Paul Mildren, a search for cool-water trout fishing on the River Elan during heatwaves, two hidden lochs near Loch Ness, and a debate on trout stocking. The issue also visits Tom Whiting's famous hackle-breeding operation, features the Norwegian Dyret fly, dry-fly patterns, reviews, conservation news and practical tying advice.