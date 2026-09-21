The new Ferguson & MF Tractor Collection series is aimed specifically at owners and enthusiasts of the most popular and influential Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractor models.

These publications will spotlights models and ranges, with expertly-written content covering essential areas that include model development, buying advice, restoration, owners' impressions, popular conversions, modifications and DIY maintenance.



Ferguson & MF Tractor Collection is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99. Subscribe now and save £££s on the price you would pay in the shops.