Crop Production September 2026 focuses on tackling grassweed pressure in modern cereal systems, with extensive coverage of blackgrass, ryegrass and brome management. The issue explores new herbicide research, integrated weed control strategies, BYDV forecasting tools, oilseed rape performance after harvest, break crop trends, alternative crops such as cup plant, precision nutrient management and the future role of mechanical weeding. Also featured are machinery updates, potato agronomy, sugar beet research and farmer perspectives.