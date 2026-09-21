Saltwater Living is packed full of all you need to know to enjoy the coastline of the British Isles, whether you want to holiday by the sea or move there permanently.



Each issue focuses on one particular, different theme, be it property and moving to the coast, staycations, arts and crafts or dog-friendly stays, this 100-page A4 bookazine is packed full of ideas to inspire your plans for expanding your relationship with the British seaside. Keep yourself topped up with Vitamin Sea and make plans for your next holiday with friends or family, or get advice for making the move and finding your dream home by subscribing to this unique publication.



Saltwater Living is published quarterly and has a cover price of £6.99.



Subscribe now to save money and have each publication delivered direct to your door.