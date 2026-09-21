From the publishers of Classic Car Buyer, Classic Car Mart, Classics Monthly and many more automotive publications, Classics World Japanese is a quarterly series aimed at celebrating the very best Japanese cars from the past 40 years.



Before the 1980s, Japanese cars were left-field choices for car buyers in the UK. But gradually, iconic cars like the Toyota Supra, Nissan 240Z, Honda S2000, Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi EVO really captured the imagination of motoring enthusiasts and have gone down in history as automotive legends in their own right.

Classics World Japanese is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99.

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