From the publishers of Classic Car Buyer, Classic Car Mart, Classics Monthly, BMW Car, GT Porsche and many more automotive publications, Classics World German is a quarterly series aimed at celebrating the very best German cars from the past 40 years.



Before the 1980s, German cars were left-field choices for car buyers in the UK. But gradually, iconic cars like the Mercedes SL, VW Golf, BMW 3 Series and Audi Quattro really captured the imagination of motoring enthusiasts and have gone down in history as automotive legends in their own right.



Classics World German is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99.



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