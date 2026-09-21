What's in the issue

From the publishers of Classic Car Buyer, Classic Car Mart, Classics Monthly and many more automotive publications, Classics World European is a quarterly series aimed at celebrating the very best classic cars from the continent over the past 40 years.



Iconic cars from countries such as France, Italy and Sweden that have gone down in history as automotive legends in their own right. So this series aims to celebrate icons such as the Citroen 2CV, Alfa Romeo Spider, Volvo Amazon as well as unusual choices such as Eastern European favourites like the Trabant.



Classics World European is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99.



Issue 1 on sale June 25th 2021. Available to PRE ORDER now!