Thank you for your interest in Classic Van & Pick-Up magazine.

Unfortunately, due to the difficult trading environment that resulted from the CV-19 pandemic we, Kelsey Media, were forced to make the regrettable decision to no longer publish Classic Van & Pick-Up magazine.

Although we appreciate this is not welcome news, we are glad to say that we are introducing you to Classic & Vintage Commercials magazine, also published by Kelsey Media which we believe will fill the void that Classic Van & Pick-Up will leave.

Classic & Vintage Commercials magazine is dedicated to heavy commercial vehicles. Focusing on the truck manufacturers from the heyday of road haulage over the past eight decades.