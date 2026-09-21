Classic Van and Pick-Up Oct 2018

Print Single Issue
One Issue
£3.99

What's in the issue

Thank you for your interest in Classic Van & Pick-Up magazine.

Unfortunately, due to the difficult trading environment that resulted from the CV-19 pandemic we, Kelsey Media, were forced to make the regrettable decision to no longer publish Classic Van & Pick-Up magazine.

Although we appreciate this is not welcome news, we are glad to say that we are introducing you to Classic & Vintage Commercials magazine, also published by Kelsey Media which we believe will fill the void that Classic Van & Pick-Up will leave.

Classic & Vintage Commercials magazine is dedicated to heavy commercial vehicles. Focusing on the truck manufacturers from the heyday of road haulage over the past eight decades.

Take a trip down memory lane with Britain’s best-selling classic road-haulage magazine. From reader’s restorations and recollections to company histories and archive images, you will find a welcome mix of nostalgia and news and even some classic trucks for sale.

Click here to find out more


Back Issues

You can still buy back issues of Classic Van & Pick-Up magazine.

Click here to go to our back issue page