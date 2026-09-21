This bumper 100-page issue visits the Holbeach Lorry Gathering and celebrates a broad range of preserved commercial vehicles. Historical coverage examines council waste-transport fleets of the 1990s, H.B. Everton of Droitwich Spa, Devon operators and the development of AEC’s Mammoth Major Mk III. Readers can follow the rapid restoration of a 1960 Standard 10 pick-up and discover surviving MG Rover commercial vehicles. The story of the Pacific M26 Dragon Wagon concludes, while additional features celebrate the versatile Trojan company and BMC’s practical J4 van. Reports from the Carrington and Wessex gatherings, favourite assignments, archive photographs, news and readers’ letters complete the issue.