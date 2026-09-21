This issue celebrates Britain’s classic commercial-vehicle heritage with a farewell to a much-loved Foden that has passed to a new custodian. Historical features explore municipal eight-wheelers, the once-ubiquitous Bedford TL and memorable lorries from the Black Country. Military transport is represented by the formidable Pacific M26 Dragon Wagon, beginning a detailed account of its wartime tank-recovery role. Other stories feature an unusual Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 212D connection, a treasured ERF EC11 and a striking 1968 Mack R-series tractor. There is also a profile of Ian Robinson Transport and extensive coverage from Truckfest Lincolnshire, accompanied by archive imagery, news, readers’ letters and classified advertisements.