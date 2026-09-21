This issue presents a colourful selection of Bedfords photographed across Britain, alongside a detailed history of Guy’s lorries, from smaller commercial vehicles to the company’s largest machines. Overseas interest comes from classic trucks spotted in Malta, while Trevor Johnson recalls an adventurous working life that took him from Belfast to Baghdad. Event coverage includes Truckfest Southeast, the Sprat and Winkle Run and the Practical Classics Restoration Show. Further features revisit fairground vehicles and elaborately decorated French hauliers, while a memorable heavy-haulage story follows a Volvo FH16 transporting a 49-tonne British Railways locomotive. News, readers’ letters and classified advertisements complete the issue.