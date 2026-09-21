Classic Truck Classic Truck April 2025

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What's in the issue

Classic Truck is the definitive celebration of classic and vintage lorries, trucks and vans.

The historical content includes the entire spectrum of vehicle manufacturers and covers the current preservation scene, featuring meticulously maintained and restored vehicles. The magazine regularly features light commercial vans, buses and coaches, fire engines and military vehicles as well as covering related events held across the year.

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