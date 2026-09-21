This issue takes an in-depth look at three distinctive yellow industrial Massey Fergusons: an original MF 65R, a beautifully restored 35X and an award-winning MF 20. Historical features revisit the forgotten Massey Ferguson 200 Series, the company’s early quiet-cab tractors and a special gathering of former employees at the Beauvais factory. Event coverage includes the National Vintage Tractor Road Run in Cornwall and a celebrated industrial Ferguson’s Northern Ireland debut. In the workshop, Ben Phillips rebuilds an MF 35 clutch and Richard Lofting tackles a badly worn TE-20 steering box. Auction coverage, upcoming sale dates, classifieds and the latest price guide complete the issue.