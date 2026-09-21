This issue celebrates 70 years of the Ferguson FE 35 Grey and Gold, including the spectacular “What’s in That Box?” presentation staged at Tractor World. Readers can explore the final instalment covering the Peter Smith and Julie Browning collection, featuring the Ferguson Pony and exceptionally rare Massey Ferguson 150 gas tractor. A fascinating historical article examines Massey Ferguson’s relationship with Eicher and the badge-engineered air-cooled models it produced. Workshop coverage continues the MF 35 Perkins engine rebuild and explains how to replace a TE-20 rear oil seal, while detailed auction reports cover the Mourne collection, model sales and changing tractor values.