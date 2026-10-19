Classic Car Buyer 21 October 2026 explores the growing trend of car makers drawing inspiration from their heritage, with retro-themed concepts from Citroën, Renault, Alpine, Fiat, Peugeot and Audi showcased at the Paris Motor Show. Features include a look at the final cars produced by famous British marques, a road test of the stylish Alfa Romeo GT, a buying guide to the Jaguar XJ X350, and a comparison of turbocharged hot hatches. The issue also covers auction highlights, market trends and standout classics for sale.