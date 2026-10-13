Classic Car Buyer 14 October 2026 explores the latest trends, news and buying opportunities in the classic car world. Highlights include the success of the MG Car Club’s innovative Ride Before You Buy event, Jaguar’s controversial all-electric Type 01, a look back at 40 years of the M25 and the cars that defined its early years, a road test of the first-generation Toyota Celica, and a comprehensive Morris Minor buying guide. The issue also examines Renault classic values, auction previews and desirable 1970s sporting coupés.