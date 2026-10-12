Classic Car Buyer 7 October 2026 explores why Britain’s motorists still value the analogue feel of older cars, with simple mechanics and physical controls topping a new survey of classic enthusiasts. Features include a guide to buying the iconic Citroën DS, a road test of an ultra-rare Jaguar XJS Insignia, a comparison of the MGB with Italian roadster rivals, and a look at manufacturers’ final rear-wheel-drive models. The issue also covers rally hero values, auction previews, classic car news and market trends.