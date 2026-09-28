Classic Car Buyer 30 September 2026 celebrates Britain’s classic car scene with a major look at Triumph’s greatest road cars, from the Herald and Spitfire to the Stag and TR6. The issue also previews a huge no-reserve barn-find auction featuring 70 cars and 60 tractors, tracks market values of the Porsche 914, Fiat X1/9 and Lancia Montecarlo, and provides a detailed buying guide to the Mk1 and Mk2 Ford Fiesta. Also featured are a Mercedes 300SL AMG road test, auction highlights and emerging modern classics.