Classic Car Buyer's 23rd September 2026 Issue leads with the first UK appearance of a Chinese-made replacement Mini bodyshell, exploring its potential impact on the restoration market. The issue also covers major auction results, including record-breaking MG sales and a huge barn-find clearout, charts values of turbocharged European hot hatches, traces the history of fuel injection pioneers, road tests a Toyota Starlet SR, compares Jaguar XK sports cars and provides a comprehensive MGF buying guide.