examines the latest developments affecting classic car ownership, including clarification from industry bodies over government emissions proposals and their impact on historic vehicles. Features include a celebration of 40 years of Nissan’s Sunderland plant and the rise of Japanese-built British cars, a road test of the Mk1 Ford Escort, a buying guide to the Jaguar E-Type Series 3, and a comparison of premium 1990s hatchbacks. The issue also covers TVR market trends, auction highlights and hundreds of classics for sale.