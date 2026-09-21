Classic Car Buyer #844 9th September 2026

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What's in the issue

ClassicCarBuyer09September2026 examines the latest developments affecting classic car ownership, including clarification from industry bodies over government emissions proposals and their impact on historic vehicles. Features include a celebration of 40 years of Nissan’s Sunderland plant and the rise of Japanese-built British cars, a road test of the Mk1 Ford Escort, a buying guide to the Jaguar E-Type Series 3, and a comparison of premium 1990s hatchbacks. The issue also covers TVR market trends, auction highlights and hundreds of classics for sale.