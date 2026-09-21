Classic Car Buyer (26 August 2026) explores the growing fallout from the planned split between the National Motor Museum and Beaulieu, revealing new details about the future of Britain’s most famous motoring collection. Features include a road test celebrating 50 years of the Lotus Esprit, a comprehensive Rover SD1 buying guide, advice on popular engine swaps, a look at modern classics under £20,000 and comparisons of pioneering 1970s family hatchbacks. The issue also covers auction previews, market trends, event reports and hundreds of classics for sale.