This issue marks major Ford anniversaries, celebrating significant Blue Oval models launched between 1956 and 1996 and offering practical buying guidance. The third-generation Porsche Boxster is tested to see how thoroughly the once-undervalued roadster matured, while three elegant 2+2 coupés—the Lotus Elan +2, Alfa Romeo 105-Series GT and Lancia Fulvia—compete for honours. The buying guide covers the much-loved Triumph TR6, regarded by many as the last traditional British sports car. Market analysis follows 1980s Continental cabriolets, while news explains important DVLA reforms for reconstructed classics. A report from Patrick Day, auction coverage, archive photography and classifieds complete the issue.