This issue pairs eight celebrated cars of the 1960s with their closely related 1990s equivalents to discover whether newer really means better. A beautifully preserved Mk3 Ford Cortina GXL is tested as a high point in the Cortina story, while three blue-collar executive cars—the Rover 800, Vauxhall Carlton and Ford Granada—represent the days when mainstream manufacturers dominated company-car parks. The buying guide examines the 30-year-old Jaguar XK8, an elegant and increasingly affordable grand tourer. Market analysis charts Saab’s pioneering turbocharged models, while Festival of the Unexceptional coverage, EV-conversion standards, auction reports, archive photography and sales spotlights add further interest.