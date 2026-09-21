This issue celebrates the humble base models that once filled Britain’s roads, recalling cheerful badges such as City, Popular and L. A TWR-developed Jaguar XJR-S is tested to discover whether this sporting evolution represents the ultimate XJ-S, while six-cylinder luxury saloons from BMC and British Leyland compete in Classic Choice. The buying guide examines the influential Renault 4, an inventive and characterful alternative to the Citroën 2CV. Market analysis covers collectible 2000s coupés from Audi, Alfa Romeo and Nissan, and the news section considers a revival in values for 1920s cars. Festival of the Unexceptional coverage, auctions and classifieds provide further variety.