This issue makes the case for easy-to-own American classics that need not be any more intimidating than familiar British favourites. BMW’s excellent E28-generation 528i is tested against its contemporary Mercedes rival, while three prestigious 1970s luxury cars—the Aston Martin Lagonda, Daimler Double Six and Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow—compete in Classic Choice. The buying guide explains the appeal and potential pitfalls of the quirky Smart Roadster, a modern interpretation of the lightweight British sports car. Market analysis follows postwar MG saloons, while news examines Martyn’s Law and its implications for classic events. Auction coverage, archive nostalgia and plentiful classifieds complete the issue.