Classic & Vintage Commercials November 2026 celebrates Britain’s commercial vehicle heritage with a major feature on a family-owned 1952 Foden OG4/6 restored nearly 50 years ago and still active on the rally circuit. The issue also covers the restoration of a Leyland Buffalo, a Morris-Commercial MRA.1 recovery truck, a Bedford HA Beagle conversion, White Road Commander 2 history, commercial vehicles still at work in Cyprus, transport museum visits, event reports, archive photography, auction news and preservation stories.