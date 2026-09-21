Classic & Vintage Commercials October 2026 celebrates Britain's commercial vehicle heritage with features on a rare Leyland Buffalo restoration, the painstaking rebuild of an AWD Thames Trader tipper, and a beautifully restored Standard 10 van. The issue previews the major dispersal sale of the renowned Knowles Collection, examines White Road Commander 2 trucks in Britain, covers leading rallies and road runs including Llandudno and Wisbech, and presents archive photography, model reviews, news and auction reports.