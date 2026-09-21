This issue tells the remarkable story of a 12-year father-and-son restoration that transformed a hardworking AWD Thames Trader 6x4 into a superb show vehicle. A photographic tribute marks 40 years since the closure of Bedford Trucks, while a rare restored Leyland Cruiser recalls a once-familiar model now seldom seen. Further features examine the differences between MAN and Saviem designs, celebrate a cherished pre-Rootes Hillman pick-up and revisit the fascinating Thomas Allen Cartage archive. Reports from the Classic & Vintage Commercials show at Gaydon, Bressingham and Lincolnshire join a showman’s selection of working classics, ERF KV models, news, events and readers’ classified advertisements.