This issue features a beautifully restored 1972 ERF LV ballast tractor and its matching close-coupled trailer, alongside a distinctive AEC Matador recovery vehicle with an unusual preservation story. An in-depth comparison examines the closely related MAN and Saviem ranges, while a legendary Scammell 100-ton tractor recalls the pioneering days of heavy haulage. One remarkable Austin half-ton van remains with the man who bought it new 64 years ago, and a 1946 Commer Q25 proudly retains its working appearance. Archive scenes from London’s Old Kent Road, the Thomas Allen Cartage story and reports from Cheshire and Wales provide further commercial-vehicle nostalgia.