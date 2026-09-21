This issue celebrates remarkable restorations, collections and road-run memories from the commercial-vehicle world. A beautifully rebuilt Bedford O Type demonstrates what can be achieved in a home workshop, while a superb Volvo FL10 may be one of the finest survivors of its kind. Peter Davies begins an in-depth history of the influential DAF 2800, and an Atkinson eight-wheeler provides further heavyweight appeal. Readers can also explore extensive collections of Austin Counties vehicles and transport memorabilia, visit a major Cheshire lorry auction and enjoy reports from Cumbria, South Wales and the London to Brighton Run, plus archive photography and BMC LD models.