What's in the issue

Whether you want to make a few tweaks to the way you live your life or find a completely new way of working, living and being, Change Your Life will help you create the life you really want. You may want to change your job, create a new business, reinvent yourself or the way you’re living your life.



Whatever your quest, this series will inspire you to make the changes that you want, prompt you to answer life changing questions, and take action. We cover everything from how to consciously create a great start, operate with a beginner’s mind and overcome procrastination to inviting you to explore your greatest, grandest dreams. Imagine if you freed yourself to truly ‘think big’ for the future? Let’s pull back the layers shrouding our dreams, stopping them from seeing the light of day. Prosperity, a job we really love, romance and good health – what if you could have it all?



This Change Your Life series will also help you if your goals seem too lofty and float out of reach. We feature experts who help you go back to basics and take sustainable action by practicing positive practical habits and baby step by baby step start building strong foundations. Change Your Life encourages you to be braver, inch out of your comfort zone, stop procrastinating and crack on with creating a life you love.



There’s so much here to inspire and help you to get started and take action.



It’s time to get clear about what you really want and then create a plan to make it happen.



Let’s do it!



Change Your Life is published 5 times a year (every 10 weeks) and has a cover price of £4.99.