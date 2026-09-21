The publishers of Car Mechanics are proud to introduce this all-new quarterly bookazine series, providing top-level advice to anyone interested in vehicle maintenance.



So, from top tips on welding, electronic diagnostics, engine rebuilds, gearbox overhauls and automotive electrics, Car Mechanics Expert aims to provide detailed hints and tips to enable enthusiasts to keep their cars on the road for longer and for less money. The series is also intended as a useful introduction for anyone considering entering the motor trade and is sure to be a highly useful reference guide for many years to come.

Car Mechanics Expert is published quarterly and has a cover price of £8.99.

Subscribe now to save money and have each publication delivered direct to your door.



