From the publishers of Classic Car Buyer, Classic Car Mart, Classics Monthly and many more automotive publications, British Icons is a series aimed at celebrating the very best British cars from the past 70 years.Reflecting a golden age of motoring, British Icons will provide insight to some of the UK’s most iconic classic cars: from the likes of the Range Rover (itself celebrating 50 years in 2020), the Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, the Jaguar E-type and MGA, British Icons will profile the very best of classic motoring.

British Icons is published every 6 months and has a cover price of £8.99.