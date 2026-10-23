Best of British November 2026 celebrates Britain's heritage, nostalgia and popular culture with tributes to actor Richard O’Sullivan and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, memories of the Communards’ Sarah Jane Morris, and a look at the enduring popularity of northern soul. The issue also explores the global history of British fireworks, the remarkable wartime story of Susan Travers, Agatha Christie’s world, Woodbridge’s historic Riverside Theatre, reader memories, collectibles, television, books and events.