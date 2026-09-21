Best of British October 2026 celebrates Britain's rich heritage, popular culture and social history with a look at 80 years of Woman’s Hour, the 40th anniversary of BBC daytime television, a tribute to Tim Curry, and an interview with actor Gary Webster. Features explore the original BBC Poldark, the legacy of the Jarrow March, the haunted homes of royalty, Britain’s half-timbered treasures and the story of the M25 at 40. Readers can also enjoy nostalgia, reader memories, collectibles, food history and heritage events.