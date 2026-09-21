Best of British September 2026 celebrates the people, places and stories that make Britain unique. Features include tributes to wildlife champion Bill Oddie, football icon Kevin Keegan and entrepreneur Sir Clive Sinclair, alongside interviews with Francis Rossi and Geoffrey Moore. The issue explores Bedfordshire heritage, classic television nostalgia, Britain’s historic attractions, exhibitions, steam events, motoring heritage, wartime stories and inspiring modern businesses, delivering a rich mix of history, culture and nostalgia.