This issue revisits the award-winning musical drama Rock Follies and speaks to the composers behind some of television’s most memorable theme tunes. There are celebrations of 130 years of Daimler, actor Anthony Head, The Good Life star Penelope Keith and sculptor Henry Moore, plus conversations with former Smokie singer Chris Norman and broadcaster Susie Mathis. Further highlights include the last surviving wartime Mosquito pilot, a dramatic last-minute Olympic victory, London’s cabmen’s shelters and the hugely successful Companion Book Club. Historic-house discoveries, readers’ real-life memories, classic television, collectibles and nostalgic photographs complete this richly varied issue.