Back Street Heroes October 2026 celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship and individuality of custom motorcycle culture. Highlights include stunning one-off choppers, radical engineering projects, hand-built specials and unique interpretations of classic and modern machines. The issue also covers major rallies, custom shows, workshop techniques, fabrication skills, rider stories and the people who keep Britain’s custom bike scene thriving. Packed with inspiration, engineering flair and biker culture, it showcases the passion behind every custom build.