About the bookazine

Aviation Classics tells the story of the world's finest aircraft and the companies, designers, engineers and pilots who made them famous.



Each issue, painstakingly researched and lavishly illustrated with dozens of rare photographs, looks at either a single type from its prototypes to production models or the full history of a company and all the types they produced. International programmes and specialized variants are examined too, along with the circumstances that gave rise to them. Significant conflicts are detailed and ace pilots who flew the machines through epic battles are profiled. Surviving examples of the aircraft and their location are listed.