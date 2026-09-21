World of Ships - 100 Greatest Warships #31

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Naval warfare in the 21st century is very different to that of previous eras as global powers race to modernise their fleets, building ever more advanced ships, with sophisticated weapons, sensors and electronic system as the emphasis shifts from sheer firepower to networked, intelligent, and resilient systems.

Ranking the 21st century’s greatest warships is a subjective exercise, but an attempt has been made to apply a degree of objectivity in this volume to the ranking.

Firepower, speed, endurance and destructive power have been considered, while also keeping in mind that warships are designed for specific functional purposes, such as anti-submarine or anti-aircraft roles, as well as patrol, surveillance or amphibious assault activities, or even perhaps the destructive force of firing nuclear ballistic missiles or launching mass air strikes from an aircraft carrier’s deck.

As global powers race to modernise fleets, the emphasis is shifting from sheer firepower to networked, intelligent and resilient systems. The next era of naval warfare will be defined not just by who has the biggest ships, but by who has the smartest.

100 pages with over 150 outstanding photographs.