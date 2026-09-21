Westland Secret Projects Illustrated

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Westland Secret Projects Illustrated uncovers more than 60 ambitious designs that never entered production. From jet fighters and experimental helicopters to tiltrotors, attack variants of the Lynx, and futuristic UAVs, this 288-page bookazine is packed with over 300 rare drawings, photos and concept studies. Covering projects from the 1930s to urban air mobility research, it’s an essential collector’s volume for aviation fans and engineers fascinated by what might have been.